LOS ANGELES -- The family of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson threw out the first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier 70 years ago with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

His children Sharon and David Robinson stood in front of the mound to throw pitches. They were joined by Robinson's 95-year-old widow, Rachel, who climbed out of a golf cart to throw the ball a short distance.

Robinson's number 42 is retired around the major leagues.

Outfielder Joc Pederson's brother Champ also took part in pregame festivities, shouting out, "It's time for Dodger baseball," the phrase made famous by former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

Comedian George Lopez, wearing a Clayton Kershaw jersey, stood atop the Dodgers' dugout and waved a blue-and-white team flag.