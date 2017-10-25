        <
        >

          Temperature at first pitch of World Series reaches record 103 degrees

          11:22 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Thermometers read 103 degrees at first pitch of the World Series in Los Angeles between the Dodgers and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The Dodgers won, 3-1, in two hours and 28 minutes, the shortest World Series game since 1992.

          The 103-degree temperature is the warmest on record in World Series history.

          Prior to Tuesday, the only games with a first-pitch temperature above 90 degrees were Games 1 and 6 of the 2001 World Series at Arizona.

          The temperature was 94 degrees for Game 1 that year in Phoenix, and 91 degrees for Game 6.

