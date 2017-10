Thermometers read 103 degrees at first pitch of the 2017 World Series in Los Angeles between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

The 103-degree temperature is the warmest on record in World Series history.

Since then, the only games with a first-pitch temperature above 90 degrees were Games 1 and 6 of the 2001 World Series at Arizona.

The temperature was 94 degrees at Game 1 that year, and 91 degrees at Game 6.