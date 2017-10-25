Veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was on the field with the Los Angeles Dodgers for batting practice before Wednesday night's Game 2 of the World Series.

Gonzalez was shut down for the season with a back injury after going on the disabled list for the first time in his career this year. He did not join the team for introductions before Game 1 on Tuesday.

Adrian Gonzalez is on the field with the Dodgers today. pic.twitter.com/lKSg2JcExC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 25, 2017

It had been reported Tuesday that Gonzalez was in Europe as the World Series was beginning, but in fact he was in Europe last week. Gonzalez's brother, Edgar, confirmed to ESPN Deportes on Wednesday that Adrian accompanied his wife to Europe last week for just one day on a business trip.

Edgar Gonzalez also said Adrian expects to be ready to play next season and wants to remain with the Dodgers.

A five-time All-Star, Gonzalez has played more games without a World Series appearance than any other active players except Ichiro Suzuki and Brandon Phillips.

Manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times that Adrian Gonzalez cannot be in the dugout during World Series games because he was not designated as a player eligible to be added to the active roster in case of injury.

The Dodgers have a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.