LOS ANGELES -- With the World Series returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 1988, there isn't a hotter ticket in Hollywood than premium seats at Dodger Stadium to watch the Fall Classic.
Prior to Games 1 and 2 in L.A., entertainment shows such as "Entertainment Tonight" and "Access Hollywood" ignored the action on the field in favor of capturing celebrities walking in and out of the exclusive dugout club at the park.
Here's a running list of the celebrities attending Game 2:
Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel
Brad Paisley
Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher
Chrissy Teigen
John Legend
George Lopez
Mark Wahlberg
Jason Bateman
Aaron Rodgers
Tiger Woods
Oscar de la Hoya
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Justin Hartley
Giancarlo Stanton
Marian Gaborik
Jeff Carter
Kyle Clifford
Fred Couples
Danny Trejo
Robert Patrick
Michael Pena
Nikki Sixx of Motely Crue
John Fogerty
Gerrit Cole
Nick Swisher
Peyton Manning
Me and Fernando Valenzuela at Game 2 World Series @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/avjr9YFtYt
— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) October 26, 2017
I guess all it took was the @astros making it to the #WorldSeries, to reunite America's favorite tv couple. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/SeWqEPXDpw
— Raini Rodriguez (@Raini_Rodriguez) October 26, 2017
Astros owner Jim Crane is seated next to Peyton Manning at Dodger Stadium tonight. Photo by @karenwarrenHC. pic.twitter.com/gpSFzrHROJ
— Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) October 26, 2017
Howdy Kersh. @MLB @dodgers @astros #worldseries17 pic.twitter.com/NwzIB4XNPd
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 25, 2017
Took a break from writing in the studio to come to the World Series with two great teams! ⚾️ #worldseries #centerfield #putmeincoach pic.twitter.com/SMth2DJleS
— John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) October 26, 2017