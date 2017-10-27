        <
          Athletes and celebrities at Game 2 of the World Series

          Tiger Woods attends Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
          9:30 PM ET
          • Arash MarkaziESPN Senior Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- With the World Series returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 1988, there isn't a hotter ticket in Hollywood than premium seats at Dodger Stadium to watch the Fall Classic.

          Prior to Games 1 and 2 in L.A., entertainment shows such as "Entertainment Tonight" and "Access Hollywood" ignored the action on the field in favor of capturing celebrities walking in and out of the exclusive dugout club at the park.

          Here's a running list of the celebrities attending Game 2:

          Justin Timberlake
          Jessica Biel
          Brad Paisley
          Mila Kunis
          Ashton Kutcher
          Chrissy Teigen
          John Legend
          George Lopez
          Mark Wahlberg
          Jason Bateman
          Aaron Rodgers
          Tiger Woods
          Oscar de la Hoya
          Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
          Justin Hartley
          Giancarlo Stanton
          Marian Gaborik
          Jeff Carter
          Kyle Clifford
          Fred Couples
          Danny Trejo
          Robert Patrick
          Michael Pena
          Nikki Sixx of Motely Crue
          John Fogerty
          Gerrit Cole
          Nick Swisher
          Peyton Manning

          Here's who was at Game 1.

