Prior to Games 1 and 2 in L.A., entertainment shows such as "Entertainment Tonight" and "Access Hollywood" ignored the action on the field in favor of capturing celebrities walking in and out of the exclusive dugout club at the park.

Here's a running list of the celebrities attending Game 2:

Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel

Brad Paisley

Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend

George Lopez

Mark Wahlberg

Jason Bateman

Aaron Rodgers

Tiger Woods

Oscar de la Hoya

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Justin Hartley

Giancarlo Stanton

Marian Gaborik

Jeff Carter

Kyle Clifford

Fred Couples

Danny Trejo

Robert Patrick

Michael Pena

Nikki Sixx of Motely Crue

John Fogerty

Gerrit Cole

Nick Swisher

Peyton Manning

Here's who was at Game 1.

Me and Fernando Valenzuela at Game 2 World Series @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/avjr9YFtYt — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) October 26, 2017

Hanging with my Brothers @officialdannytrejo and #michaelpena @mlb @mlbnetwork @dodgers #worldseries #letsgododgers A post shared by Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@ripfighter) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Who's this handsome boy, enjoying the @dodgers with Lil Oscar #dodgers #dodgerdog #ELA A post shared by Oscar De La Hoya (@oscardelahoya) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

I guess all it took was the @astros making it to the #WorldSeries, to reunite America's favorite tv couple. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/SeWqEPXDpw — Raini Rodriguez (@Raini_Rodriguez) October 26, 2017

Astros owner Jim Crane is seated next to Peyton Manning at Dodger Stadium tonight. Photo by @karenwarrenHC. pic.twitter.com/gpSFzrHROJ — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) October 26, 2017

A Yankee, a Red Sox, 56,000 excited fans at Dodger Stadium for game 2 of the #WorldSeries! @dodgers @astrosbaseball @mlb @yankees @redsox @davidortiz A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Let's go @Dodgers!!!! #WorldSeries #GameTwo #LA A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

I think after 1,341 times around the bases, these two have perfected the Homerun trot! #HankAaron #FrankRobinson A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT