Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starter Chase Anderson has signed a two-year extension with club options for the 2020 and '21 seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The contract is guaranteed for $11.75 million for the two-year extension and could reach $31.35 million with incentives over the four years if the options are picked up, according to MLB.com.

The 29-year-old was 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts this season.