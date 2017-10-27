The World Series returned in true Los Angeles fashion to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1988. The first two games offered plenty of seemingly scripted drama for the faithful in blue, with a cruel twist at the end, as the Astros managed to tie the series before it headed to Houston.

The iconic Hollywood sign forms a backdrop for fans lined up to enter Dodger Stadium before Game 2. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

The Dodgers logo is a welcoming sign for fans who have waited 29 years to enter the ballpark for a World Series game. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig shows off his hair before an interview during batting practice for Game 2. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Valente Quintero, 36, poses for a portrait before the start of the opening game of the 2017 World Series. He said he was sitting in the top deck of Dodger Stadium when Kirk Gibson hit the winning home run in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the 1988 Series. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

A fan counts his cash to purchase an autographed baseball from a vendor at Dodger Stadium. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Justin Turner is all smiles during batting practice the day after the Dodgers' Game 1 victory. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

The Dodger Stadium Express is filled with fans ready for Game 2. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

Dodgers' fan Eduardo Navarro displays his Vin Scully forearm tattoo while smoking a cigar. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

Members of the military carry the flag onto the field during the opening ceremony of Game 2. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Standing in the dugout, Enrique Hernandez acknowledges a young fan waving to gain his attention. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Mike Auerback and his son, Ryan, 6, celebrate after Chris Taylor hit a first-pitch home run to leadoff the first inning in Game 1. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Dodger blue was on display from head to toe. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Fans anticipated every swing of the bat. Unfortunately, catcher Austin Barnes flies out in the seventh inning, but the Dodgers ultimately win Game 1, 3-1. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

Dodgers fan Chase Botsford, 7, yells, "Please!" for a ball from a player after the warm-up before the ninth inning of Game 2. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

Wendy Altsing sports her Jackie Robinson jersey as she watches from the top deck of Dodger Stadium. Kyle Grillot for ESPN

A Houston Astros fan can't bear to watch as Logan Forsythe successfully steals second base during the 11-inning drama that was Game 2. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

Hendrike White rests on one of the original seats from Dodgers Stadium during the eighth inning of Game 2. A longtime fan, White often comes to these seats to get away from the noise. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN

Fans take photos of the downtown Los Angeles skyline outside of Dodger Stadium. Justin L. Stewart for ESPN