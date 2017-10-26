The St. Louis Cardinals have hired Mike Maddux as the new pitching coach on manager Mike Mathney's staff, it was announced Thursday.

Maddux, 56, will be leaving the Washington Nationals, where he held the same position for the past two seasons. Over the past 15 seasons, he also has served as pitching coach of the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers.

With the Nationals, Maddux guided the pitching staff to a 3.69 ERA during his two seasons -- fourth-best in the majors over that span -- while the starters' ERA was 3.61, which ranked second only to the Cubs.

With 2016 Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez in the rotation, the Nationals averaged 9.08 strikeouts per nine innings under Maddux's watch.

Maddux's departure comes after the Nationals announced last week that manager Dusty Baker wouldn't return next season .

Maddux will replace Derek Lilliquist, whose contract with the Cardinals was not renewed after St. Louis failed to make the postseason for the second consecutive season -- the first time that has happened since 2007-08.

The Cardinals had a staff ERA of 4.08 in 2016 and 4.01 this past season as they battled through numerous injuries, including a season-ending elbow injury to top prospect Alex Reyes during spring training.

In addition, the Cardinals on Thursday announced that Triple-A pitching coach Bryan Eversgerd has been promoted to bullpen coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.