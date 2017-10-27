The Atlanta Braves asked for permission to interview Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore about running their baseball operation, but their request was denied earlier this week by Royals owner David Glass, baseball sources told ESPN.com.

Editor's Picks Braves GM resigns amid MLB investigation John Coppolella resigned Monday as the Braves' GM amid an investigation by Major League Baseball, which revealed that the team committed serious rules violation in the international signing market.

The Braves' front office has been in a state of upheaval since early October, when general manager John Coppolella and international scouting director Gordon Blakely resigned amid an MLB investigation into a breach of rules by the Braves regarding the international player market.

The investigation has since branched out to include alleged violations in the MLB first-year player draft, according to sources, and MLB officials have questioned Braves president of baseball operations John Hart about his potential involvement.

Moore declined comment on the Braves' potential interest when reached by ESPN.com Friday.

"I'm focused on what we need to do here in Kansas City,'' he said.

Moore, 50, began his career as a scout with the Braves in 1994 and worked in the organization until he left to become Royals GM in 2006. He led the Royals to their first postseason appearance in 29 years in 2014 and a World Championship in 2015.

Kansas City has several noteworthy free agents this winter -- including Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain -- and is likely to be in a rebuilding mode after going 80-82 and finishing third in the American League Central this season.

Moore signed an undisclosed contract extension with the Royals in February 2016, and any team interested in hiring him would have to get permission from the Royals before interviewing him.