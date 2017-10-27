WASHINGTON -- John Farrell is interviewing to be the next manager of the Washington Nationals.

The former Boston Red Sox skipper is meeting with Nationals' brass Friday, an MLB source confirmed to ESPN after it was reported by The Athletic.

Farrell spent five seasons as Boston's manager, including 2013, when he led the Red Sox to a World Series title in his first year with the team. Prior to that, he managed the Toronto Blue Jays in 2011 and 2012. Overall, the 55-year old ex-pitcher boasts a career record of 586-548 in seven seasons on the bench.

John Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after winning the American League East. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, he led the Red Sox to a 93-69 finish and an American League East title, the team's third under Farrell. In the American League Division Series, Boston fell 3-1 to the Houston Astros, the second consecutive year that the Red Sox lost in the ALDS after winning the AL East. On Oct. 11, two days after Boston was eliminated from the playoffs, the Red Sox announced that they were parting ways with Farrell.

Along with Farrell, Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez and Mets hitting coach Kevin Long have been linked to the Nationals' managerial job, which came open when Washington decided not to renew Dusty Baker's contract after the team lost to the Cubs in the National League Division Series. The 3-2 series loss marked the team's fourth opening-round defeat in four playoff appearances, and the second straight under Baker.

Farrell also reportedly interviewed for the Phillies' vacant managerial job as well.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.