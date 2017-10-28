Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel apologized for making a racially insensitive gesture toward Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series.

After his second-inning home run off Darvish, Gurriel motioned at his own eyes in the dugout in a mock-like gesture.

A Major League Baseball spokesman said MLB will meet with Gurriel on Saturday and will look into potential discipline.

Gurriel, speaking through a translator, said he made the gesture because he never had success against Japanese pitchers in the past. Gurriel is a Cuban native who played one year for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the Japan League in 2014.

"I did not mean it to be offensive at any point, quite the opposite, I have always had a lot of respect [for Japanese people]," Gurriel said. "For me Japan is very important because it's the place that gave me the chance to play."

Also speaking through a translator, Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian decent, called the gesture "disrespectful."

"I try not to care much about it, but he played in Japan and I have a lot of respect for him, so I try not to think about it too much against him," Darvish said. "Nobody's perfect.

"Everybody's different. You have to learn from it. He made a mistake and we've just got to learn from it. We are all human beings, that's what I'm saying. So it's just learn from it and we gotta move forward."