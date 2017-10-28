Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel apologized for mocking Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish from the dugout after his second-inning home run in Game 3 of the World Series.

A Major League Baseball spokesman said MLB is aware of Gurriel's gesture and plans to talk to him about it. A source told ESPN's Scott Lauber that MLB is looking into potential discipline for Gurriel.

Gurriel, speaking through a translator, said he made the gesture because he never had success against Japanese pitchers in the past. Gurriel is a Cuban native who played one year for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the Japan League in 2014.

Speaking through a translator, Darvish, who is of Japanese and Iranian decent, called the gesture "disrespectful."

"I try not to care much about it, but he played in Japan and I have a lot of respect for him, so I try not to think about it too much against him," Darvish said. "Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. You have to learn from it. He made a mistake and we've just got to learn from it. We are all human beings, that's what I'm saying. So it's just learn from it and we gotta move forward."