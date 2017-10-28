Tony Perez and Andre Dawson have ended their association with the Miami Marlins, Perez told FanRag Sports on Saturday.

Both Andre Dawson and Tony Perez have been with the Marlins organization for more than two decades. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

"They say they wanted us in the organization. But we didn't like the way they wanted us in the organization," Perez said.

Both Hall of Famers have been with the Marlins for more than 20 years. Their departure comes after the announcement that Jeff Conine -- "Mr. Marlin" -- left the organization after years as a player and staff member.

All three of those departures come after the team's new ownership group, led by Derek Jeter, offered Perez, Dawson and Conine greatly diminished salaries and roles within the organization.

When Jeter took over, he reportedly expressed a desire to move away from Perez, Dawson, Conine and 2003 World Series-winning manager Jack McKeon, but then he later backtracked.