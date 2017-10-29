        <
          Game 4 first pitch tossed by young girl with prosthetic hand

          10:13 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          HOUSTON -- Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson, who was born without three fingers on her right hand, threw out the ceremonial first pitch with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

          Dawson's prosthesis was gold and had the words "World Series'' on it. She tossed the ball to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, who hugged her before signing the hand.

          Earlier on Saturday, Houston ace Justin Verlander gifted the little girl, who is from Las Vegas, with custom-made cleats that said "Vegas Strong.''

          Dawson, whose goal is to throw out a pitch at every major league ballpark, started by tossing one at Nationals Park in June.

