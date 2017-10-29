HOUSTON -- Seven-year-old Hailey Dawson, who was born without three fingers on her right hand, threw out the ceremonial first pitch with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Hailey Dawson has thrown out the first pitch with her 3-D-printed prosthetic hand at several of MLB's parks. Lloyd Fox/Getty Images)

Dawson's prosthesis was gold and had the words "World Series'' on it. She tossed the ball to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, who hugged her before signing the hand.

Earlier on Saturday, Houston ace Justin Verlander gifted the little girl, who is from Las Vegas, with custom-made cleats that said "Vegas Strong.''

Dawson, whose goal is to throw out a pitch at every major league ballpark, started by tossing one at Nationals Park in June.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.