Dave Martinez will be announced as the new manager of the Washington Nationals after the World Series, ESPN confirms multiple reports.

FanRag Sports first reported the news.

Martinez has agreed to a three-year deal with an option, according to the Washington Post.

Martinez, 53, will be the Nationals' sixth manager since 2009. The Nationals, who also interviewed ex-Red Sox manager John Farrell, parted ways with former manager Dusty Baker on Oct. 20 after two seasons -- and two straight losses in the NLDS.

Martinez has been Joe Maddon's the bench coach since 2008, following Maddon from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Chicago Cubs.

He played for nine teams in 16 seasons in the major leagues, including 3½ seasons with the Montreal Expos. Martinez's 431 games played for the Expos are his most for any franchise. Martinez ranks among the top 20 in franchise history in a handful of categories, including his 22 triples (tied for 15th), his 68 stolen bases (18th) and his 70.83 stolen base percentage (17th).

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.