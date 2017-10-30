Gabe Kapler has emerged as the front-runner to become the Philadelphia Phillies' next manager, a baseball source said Sunday.

Kapler, the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development, was one of three finalists for the position, along with former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell and Dusty Wathan, the manager of Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate, Lehigh Valley.

FanRag.com first reported that the Phillies have focused on Kapler as the leading candidate in their search and could announce his hire as early as Monday or shortly after the end of the World Series.

The Phillies began a search for a new manager in late September, when they announced that Pete Mackanin would assume a new role in the front office after the conclusion of the season. Mackanin had led the Phils to a 174-238 record since taking over for Ryne Sandberg midway through the 2015 season.

Kapler, 42, hit .268 in 12 major league seasons as an outfielder with Boston, the Texas Rangers and four other clubs. He is known to have a strong background in analytics, an area the Phillies said they planned to stress in their search.