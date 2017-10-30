Yasiel Puig hits the 22nd home run of the World Series, which becomes the most home runs for any Fall Classic. The deep ball cut the Astros' lead to one. (0:24)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers played deep into the night on Sunday.

They went even deeper into the World Series record book.

In the year that set the regular-season record for home runs, the Astros became the first team in World Series history to have five different players homer in a game in their 10-inning, 13-12 win, which gave them a 3-2 series lead. They were the third team to hit five home runs in a World Series game overall.

Editor's Picks Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2 Blast off!

Verlander, others think World Series ball slicker World Series baseballs are slicker than the ones used during the regular season, members of the Dodgers and Astros said in a Sports Illustrated report published Sunday.

Is the baseball actually hurting pitcher performance in the World Series? Pitchers are saying the ball used this October is slicker, making sliders harder to throw. We went inside the numbers to see if they back the claim. 2 Related

Including the Dodgers' two home runs, the teams also set the record for most home runs in a World Series with 22 and put the total number of homers hit in the postseason at 101 -- the most in a single postseason.

In addition:

• This was the second game in World Series history in which each team scored at least 12 runs. The first was in 1993's Game 4 when the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15-14.

• This was the first World Series in which four different players age 23 or younger hit a home run. Cody Bellinger, who is 22 years old, homered on Sunday night, following Alex Bregman (Game 1), Corey Seager (Game 2), and Carlos Correa (Game 2 and Game 5), who are all 23 years old.

• According to Elias Sports Bureau research, the only other World Series with homers by even three players age 23 or younger was played in 1934. The young home run hitters included a pair of future Hall of Famers: Joe Medwick of the Cardinals and Hank Greenberg of the Tigers. The other was Bill DeLancey, the Cardinals' rookie catcher.

• Sunday's game was the highest scoring extra-innings game in postseason history.

• It was the first game in World Series history with three three-run homers (two by Astros, one by Dodgers).

• The Astros became the first team in postseason history with three game-tying home runs in a game.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this report.