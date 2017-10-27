        <
        >

          Scenes from the World Series in Houston

          Todd Spoth for ESPN
          Oct 26, 2017
          • ESPN.com

          After two great games in Los Angeles, the World Series arrived in Houston, where the championship-starved fans could taste victory (and beef brisket, of course). The Astros players and fans made their case for best in the world. ...

