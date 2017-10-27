After two great games in Los Angeles, the World Series arrived in Houston, where the championship-starved fans could taste victory (and beef brisket, of course). The Astros players and fans made their case for best in the world. ...

Astros fans fill up Minute Maid Park before Game 3 in Houston. Todd Spoth for ESPN

A fan can't quite come up with a ball hit during batting practice before the start of the Game 3. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Fans gather around Mike Turnel of Baytown to get a picture with his Astros baseball face paint. Turnel, who came with his son Chris, first painted his head as the Astros baseball during their first appearance in a World Series in 2005. Todd Spoth for ESPN

From left to right, Don Levinski, Jason Kennedy, Ryan Casci and Brian Kennedy show off their custom-made T-shirts. The Houston natives created Third Ward Nine, a Houston-centric clothing line based on their love for local sports and culture. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Eight-year-old Kyle Brown, center, celebrates with his mother Belle in the bottom of the second inning after Marwin Gonzalez drives in a run. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Josh Reddick heads to the on-deck circle during the Astros' 5-3 victory over the Dodgers in Game 3. Reddick went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the contest. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Tony Solis updates the scorecard he keeps on a clipboard in the standing-room section of Minute Maid Park. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Antonio Perez of Killen's BBQ slices up freshly smoked beef brisket outside of the stadium prior to Game 4. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Catchers collide as Brian McCann tags out Austin Barnes in the sixth inning of Game 4. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Before Game 5, Rapper Travis Scott, right, takes a selfie with Philadelphia 76er Justin Anderson on the field during pregame. The 76ers are in town to play the Rockets. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Astros fans in the outfield deck react to a play in the first inning of Game 5. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Matt Harris, who drove from Oklahoma where he now resides to catch Game 5, shows off his tattoo homage to Houston sports. Todd Spoth for ESPN

During the wild Game 5, Alex Bregman greets George Springer after his seventh-inning home run to tie the game at 8-8. Todd Spoth for ESPN

Pitcher Mike Fiers embraces Jose Altuve after he led the team with 4 RBIs in the 10-inning 13-12 Astros victory. Todd Spoth for ESPN