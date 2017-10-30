The Philadelphia Phillies have named former major league outfielder Gabe Kapler as their new manager, the team announced Monday.

"Gabe has a track record of leadership, winning, progressive thinking and working with young players, and we fully believe that he is the right person to guide this organization into the future," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in a statement.

Kapler, the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of player development, was one of three finalists for the position. The two others were former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell and Dusty Wathan, the manager of Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate, Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies began a search for a new manager in late September, when they announced that Pete Mackanin would assume a new role in the front office after the season. Mackanin had led the Phils to a 174-238 record since taking over for Ryne Sandberg midway through the 2015 season.

Kapler, 42, hit .268 in 12 major league seasons as an outfielder with Boston, the Texas Rangers and four other clubs. He is known to have a strong background in analytics, an area the Phillies said they planned to stress in their search.

Klentak said he wanted a manager with a new voice and new style to lead the Phillies into contention. They finished 66-96, but a talented core of young players improved in the second half and could be ready to compete.

Information from ESPN's Jerry Crasnick was used in this report.