          Athletes and celebrities at Game 6 of the World Series

          AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
          8:00 PM ET
          • Arash MarkaziESPN Senior Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros with a win Tuesday night. And cheering them on (or simply watching the spectacle) at Dodger Stadium? A cast of high-profile fans.

          Here's a running list of celebrities and athletes attending Game 6:

          Mila Kunis
          Ashton Kutcher
          Ben Affleck
          Jon Hamm
          Rob Lowe
          Paula Abdul
          YG
          Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
          Chris Bosh
          DeAndre Jordan
          Sam Dekker
          Lou Williams
          Lana Del Rey
          Tony Robbins
          Matthew Broderick
          Angela Bassett
          Courtney Vance
          Brett Ratner
          Omar Miller
          Jaleel White
          Drew Doughty
          Alec Martinez
          Tyler Toffoli
          Trevor Lewis
          Derek Forbort
          Andy Andreoff
          Darcy Kuemper
          Nick Shore

          Here's who was at Game 1 and Game 2.

