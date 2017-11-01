LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to force a Game 7 against the Houston Astros with a win Tuesday night. And cheering them on (or simply watching the spectacle) at Dodger Stadium? A cast of high-profile fans.

Here's a running list of celebrities and athletes attending Game 6:

Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher

Ben Affleck

Jon Hamm

Rob Lowe

Paula Abdul

YG

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Chris Bosh

DeAndre Jordan

Sam Dekker

Lou Williams

Kristen Stewart

Lana Del Rey

Tony Robbins

Matthew Broderick

Angela Bassett

Courtney Vance

Brett Ratner

Omar Miller

Jaleel White

Drew Doughty

Alec Martinez

Tyler Toffoli

Trevor Lewis

Derek Forbort

Andy Andreoff

Darcy Kuemper

Nick Shore

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on waving the Dodgers flag atop the dugout before World Series Game 6: "I didn't realize the flag was so heavy -- it was a workout! I'm wearing my #42 jersey and Brooklyn Dodgers hat for good luck." Dan Mullen, ESPN.com

Here's who was at Game 1 and Game 2.