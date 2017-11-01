LOS ANGELES -- Fans at Dodger Stadium lustily booed Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during Game 6 of the World Series in response to Guirriel's racially insensitive actions on Friday.

After hitting a home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in Game 3 in Houston, cameras caught Gurriel making a racist act with his eyes, which was interpreted as a slight at Darvish's Japanese heritage. MLB suspended him five regular season-games, beginning next year. It will cost Gurriel about $320,000.

During pregame introductions, the first since the series shifted from Minute Maid Park to Dodger Stadium, the boos were noticeably louder for Gurriel than any other Astro.

When he batted to lead off the second inning, fans got on Gurriel again. Dodgers starter Rich Hill stepped off the mound for a moment as the jeers grew louder.

The Dodgers won the game, 3-1, to send the series for a decisive Game 7, set for Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Prior to the game, Darvish, who is scheduled to start Game 7, was full with forgiveness.

"I wasn't that frustrated at that point when I saw it the first time," Darvish said through an interpreter. "And then after the game like he contacted us and said, 'Hey, I'd like to meet you and apologize,' but I told him, 'Hey, you don't have to do that, because you made a comment and, like, I'm not that mad.' So like I really didn't care that much about that."

Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran did his best to counsel Gurriel -- who did not speak to reporters after Tuesday's game -- through the boos and try to calm any lingering tensions from the incident in Houston.

"I told (Gurriel), 'Just think about it like they're yelling, 'Yu' -- the two letters in your first name,'' Beltran said. "I told him to just try to flip that and use it as an advantage.

"Sometimes it's hard to do that. But at the end of the day, Yuli is a good man. He made a mistake and he apologized. It was offensive for Yu Darvish, but he was able to turn the page right away. He had some good quotes focusing on the positive and not the negative.''