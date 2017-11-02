LOS ANGELES -- With Tuesday night's win, the Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. And cheering them on -- or watching the spectacle -- at Dodger Stadium are a cast of high-profile fans mixed in with thousands of other fans -- of the Dodgers, Astros or baseball at its most exciting.
Here's a running list of celebrities and athletes attending Game 7:
Jimmy Kimmel
Eric Stonestreet
Mila Kunis
George Lopez
Jaleel White
Jared Leto
Kirsten Dunst
Ken Jeong
J.B. Smoove
Nikki Sixx
Rob Lowe
Jordan Farmar
Beck
Placido Domingo
Monica Potter
Jamie Gold
Larry King
Mary Hart
Dave Winfield
Frank Robinson
Judd Apatow
Kate Upton
Here's who was at Game 1, Game 2 and Game 6.