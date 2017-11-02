        <
        >

          Athletes and celebrities at Game 7 of the World Series

          George Lopez is among the Angelenos in attendance at Game 7 in Dodger Stadium. Kevin Sullivan/Icon Sportswire
          8:15 PM ET
          • Arash MarkaziESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Former columnist and writer after five years with Sports Illustrated
            • Markazi has also written for Slam, King, Vibe and Playboy
            • On board of directors for Jim Murray Memorial Foundation.
            Follow on Twitter

          LOS ANGELES -- With Tuesday night's win, the Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game 7 on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. And cheering them on -- or watching the spectacle -- at Dodger Stadium are a cast of high-profile fans mixed in with thousands of other fans -- of the Dodgers, Astros or baseball at its most exciting.

          Here's a running list of celebrities and athletes attending Game 7:

          Jimmy Kimmel

          Eric Stonestreet

          Mila Kunis

          George Lopez

          Jaleel White

          Jared Leto

          Kirsten Dunst

          Ken Jeong

          J.B. Smoove

          Nikki Sixx

          Rob Lowe

          Jordan Farmar

          Beck

          Placido Domingo

          Monica Potter

          Jamie Gold

          Larry King

          Mary Hart

          Dave Winfield

          Frank Robinson

          Judd Apatow

          Kate Upton

          Here's who was at Game 1, Game 2 and Game 6.

