BOSTON -- Tony La Russa is expected to take a job with the Boston Red Sox, a source confirmed Wednesday night.

It's not yet clear what role the Hall of Fame manager will play for the organization, but he likely will work in the front office or as an adviser to Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. La Russa and Dombrowski have been friends for nearly 40 years, since La Russa managed the Chicago White Sox and Dombrowski worked in the front office.

Dombrowski on Wednesday would neither confirm nor deny that La Russa will be joining the Red Sox, citing baseball rules that frown upon teams making news during the World Series. But the Red Sox are expected to announce La Russa's hiring as soon as Thursday.

The Boston Herald first reported the hiring.

La Russa, 73, spent the past four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks' front office. He announced last month that he would step down as the club's chief baseball analyst, and his contract with the Diamondbacks expired on Tuesday.

After getting ousted from the playoffs in the American League Division Series for a second consecutive year, the Red Sox dismissed manager John Farrell on Oct. 11. Ten days later, they hired Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora as their new manager. Cora is expected to be introduced at Fenway Park in the coming days.

La Russa spent 33 seasons as a manager, beginning in 1979 with the White Sox when Dombrowski was an administrative assistant in the organization. La Russa won the World Series in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics and in 2006 and '11 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from managing after the 2011 season and worked in the commissioner's office before joining Arizona's front office.

In announcing his decision to leave the Diamondbacks, La Russa told the Arizona Republic that he intended to keep working in baseball. But reached by ESPN two weeks ago, he said he wasn't interested in managing again.

"Passing the managerial baton," he said. "I'm done."