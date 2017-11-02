The World Series champion Houston Astros will be honored with a parade through downtown starting at 2 p.m. CT Friday.

"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said . "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

The parade will begin at the corner of Smith and Lamar Streets and make a loop downtown.

Players with the World Series trophy, management, team owner Jim Crane, Astros mascot Orbit and Minute Maid Park train operator Bobby the Engineer are expected to be there.