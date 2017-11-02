New York Yankees third base coach Joe Espada has accepted the vacant Houston Astros bench coach position, a source told ESPN's Marly Rivera on Wednesday.

Espada replaces Alex Cora, who was named manager of the Boston Red Sox after holding the bench coach job in Houston for one year.

Yankees third base coach Joe Espada greets Gary Sanchez after his home run. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Espada's contract with the Yankees expired on Tuesday, along with that of manager Joe Girardi. The Yankees announced on Thursday that Girardi would not return as manager.

The 42-year-old Espada was named the Yankees third base coach before the 2015 season. He has also coached third base for the Marlins and has managed the Puerto Rican team at the World Baseball Classic.