          Collectors coveting Sports Illustrated cover predicting Astros title

          SI writer Reiter: 'We believed in it from the start' (2:00)

          Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Ben Reiter joins SportsCenter to discuss the 2014 cover article predicting the Astros' championship. (2:00)

          10:34 AM ET
          • Darren RovellESPN Senior Writer
          The 2014 Sports Illustrated cover predicting that the Houston Astros would win the 2017 World Series has apparently turned into a serious collectors item.

          Over the past two days, full copies of the magazine, published on June 30, 2014, have sold on eBay auctions for as much as $1,025 each, with an average price of $280.

          The issue not only predicted that the Astros would win the title, but picked George Springer, who went on to win the World Series MVP, for the cover.

          Sports Illustrated does not reprint its current issues, but does sell 11 by 14 reprints of covers, including the Springer cover, for $19.95.

          Fanatics is selling a print of the cover signed by Springer for $230.

