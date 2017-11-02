        <
          Angels reach 5-year deal with Justin Upton

          1:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with outfielder Justin Upton, the team announced Thursday.

          The contract runs through 2022. It is worth $106 million, a league source told ESPN, confirming a report by USA Today Sports.

          Upton, 30, had an opt-out clause in his previous deal after this season. That contract ran through 2021.

          The Angels acquired Upton in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31 that also included an exchange of minor league players.

          Upton, a four-time All-Star, hit .273 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs this season.

