The Seattle Mariners on Thursday declined the 2018 options for right-handers Yovani Gallardo and Hisashi Iwakuma, making both players free agents.

Gallardo, 31, went 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA in 18 games (22 starts) last season, his first with the Mariners. He also recorded a save, the first of his 11-season career.

Gallardo spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, before one-year stays with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Mariners. He has a career record of 113-93, with a 3.93 ERA over 1,722 1/3 innings in 298 games.

Iwakuma, 31, was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts last season. He was placed on the disabled list on May 10 with shoulder trouble and didn't return. He had surgery on his right shoulder on Sept. 27, and the Mariners said at the time that he wasn't expected to resume throwing for five months.

He has a career record of 63-39, with a 3.42 ERA in 883 2/3 innings in 150 games, all with the Mariners, over six major league seasons.