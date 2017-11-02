        <
          White Sox's Geovany Soto declines option, becomes free agent

          5:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- White Sox catcher Geovany Soto has declined his option for next season and become a free agent.

          The NL Rookie of the Year with the Cubs in 2008, he agreed to a minor league contract with the White Sox in January. The 34-year-old Soto missed most of last season because of a right elbow injury that required surgery and batted .190 in 13 games.

          The White Sox also reinstated outfielder Charlie Tilson and right-hander Zach Putnam from the 60-day disabled list.

          The team announced the moves on Thursday.

