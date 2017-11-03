CLEVELAND -- The Indians have exercised an $11.5 million option on outfielder Michael Brantley and a $3 million option on right-hander Josh Tomlin.

The 30-year-old Brantley hit .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games in 2017, his second straight injury-shortened season. He went on the disabled list twice and had right ankle surgery on Oct. 18. Brantley was limited to 11 games in 2016 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 33-year-old Tomlin went 10-9 with a 4.98 ERA in 26 starts, including 6-0 with a 3.11 ERA in his last 10 appearances.

Brantley's option price had escalated from $11 million because of a top-five MVP finish in 2014. If the option had been declined, he would have been owed a $1 million buyout.

Tomlin's deal included a $750,000 buyout had the option not been exercised.

Cleveland announced both decisions Friday.