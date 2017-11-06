Colorado Rockies All-Star closer Greg Holland declined his $15 million player option Sunday, becoming a free agent.

Holland's option for 2018 vested when he met contract incentives of appearing in at least 50 games and/or finishing at least 30 games.

After missing the entire 2016 season while recovering from elbow surgery, Holland tied for the National League lead with 41 saves this year and led the majors with 58 games finished. He went 3-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 61 appearances.

MLB.com reported Sunday that the Rockies are expected to try to re-sign Holland and that they likely will make him a qualifying offer.

Holland, who turns 32 on Nov. 20, has 186 career saves in seven seasons with the Rockies and Kansas City Royals.