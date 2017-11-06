        <
          Matt Wieters exercises $10.5M option with Nationals in 2018

          1:38 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WASHINGTON -- Catcher Matt Wieters is exercising his $10.5 million contract option for next season with the Washington Nationals.

          The deadline for Wieters to decide on the option was Monday.

          Of his salary for 2018, $2.5 million will be deferred, with $1.25 million due Jan. 15, 2019, and the other half due Jan. 15, 2020.

          The 31-year-old Wieters, a switch-hitter, was a four-time All-Star for the Baltimore Orioles before joining Washington as a free agent in February, after spring training camp already had opened.

          His contract was worth $10.5 million in 2017, when he batted .225 with a .288 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 52 RBIs for the NL East champions. He hit .143 during Washington's loss to the Chicago Cubs in an NL Division Series.

