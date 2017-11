SAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner's $12 million option for the 2018 season has been exercised by the San Francisco Giants, who are determined to keep a talented rotation intact as the club looks to bounce back from a last-place season.

The Giants locked up Bumgarner long-term in April 2012 on a six-year, $35.56 million contract through this year. The deal includes another $12 million option for 2019.

Bumgarner missed nearly three months this past season following a dirt bike accident during an off day in Colorado on April 20.

As planned, San Francisco also exercised the $7 million option for lefty Matt Moore.

The team formally announced Monday the hirings of former Athletics and Red Sox pitching coach Curt Young to replace longtime pitching coach Dave Righetti. Also on deck is new hitting coach Alonzo Powell, who was Houston's assistant hitting coach. Powell replaces Hensley Meulens, who has been promoted to bench coach.