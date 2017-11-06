        <
        >

          Cubs extend qualifying offers to Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis

          6:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have extended qualifying offers to pitchers Jake Arrieta and Wade Davis, ensuring that the Cubs will receive draft-pick compensation if the players sign with other teams.

          Chicago also claimed right-hander Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Monday. Outfielder Leonys Martin was assigned to Triple-A Iowa, and the Cubs selected pitcher Matt Carasiti's contract from their top farm club.

          Arrieta, who won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015, went 14-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 30 starts this year.

          Davis, who was acquired in a trade with Kansas City in December, had 32 saves with the Cubs and was an All-Star for the third straight season.

          Arrieta and Davis have until Nov. 16 to decide on their $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offers. Both players are expected to decline the proposals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.