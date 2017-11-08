Nolan Arenado, Jason Heyward and Alex Gordon each won their fifth career Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Tuesday night.
Arenado, the All-Star Colorado Rockies third baseman, joins Ichiro Suzuki as the only players to win at least five Gold Gloves to start their careers, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Heyward joins Andre Dawson as the only Cubs outfielder to win consecutive Gold Gloves, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
This marks the 60th anniversary of the award, given to the best defensive players at their respective positions. This year's honorees feature 12 previous winners and six first-time winners:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
P Marcus Stroman, Toronto Blue Jays - 1st award
C Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles Angels - 1st award
1B Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals - 4th award
2B Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins - 1st award
3B Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay Rays - 3rd award
SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels - 3rd award
LF Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals - 5th award
CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - 1st award
RF Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox - 2nd award
NATIONAL LEAGUE
P Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks - 4th award
C Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati Reds - 1st award
1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks - 3rd award
2B DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies - 2nd award
3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies - 5th award
SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants - 3rd award
LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins - 1st award
CF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves - 2nd award
RF Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs - 5th award
The "Best of the Best" honor -- voted on by fans --- will be unveiled Friday, and will be given to one AL winner and one NL winner.
Additionally, Derek Jeter will be recognized with the Rawlings Heart of Gold Award and Reggie Jackson will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Omar Vizquel and Ivan Rodriguez will also be inducted into the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Hall of Fame.