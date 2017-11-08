Nolan Arenado, Jason Heyward and Alex Gordon each won their fifth career Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Tuesday night.

Arenado, the All-Star Colorado Rockies third baseman, joins Ichiro Suzuki as the only players to win at least five Gold Gloves to start their careers, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Heyward joins Andre Dawson as the only Cubs outfielder to win consecutive Gold Gloves, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

This marks the 60th anniversary of the award, given to the best defensive players at their respective positions. This year's honorees feature 12 previous winners and six first-time winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

The "Best of the Best" honor -- voted on by fans --- will be unveiled Friday, and will be given to one AL winner and one NL winner.

Additionally, Derek Jeter will be recognized with the Rawlings Heart of Gold Award and Reggie Jackson will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award. Omar Vizquel and Ivan Rodriguez will also be inducted into the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Hall of Fame.