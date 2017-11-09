MIAMI -- Don Mattingly will be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday.

The decision had been expected, with Mattingly entering the third season of a four-year contract. But the recent sale of the franchise to a group including Derek Jeter had left Mattingly's status in question.

Mattingly and Jeter were briefly teammates with the New York Yankees.

The Marlins finished 77-85 this year, their eighth consecutive losing season. The payroll is expected to be reduced by about one-third this offseason under the new ownership.