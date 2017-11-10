World Series champions Jose Altuve and George Springer were among the 2017 Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award winners announced Thursday. The award goes to one player per league, per position and is selected by a vote of MLB coaches and managers.

Eleven of the 18 winners are under 30, including Houston's Altuve, 27, who won for the fourth straight season. San Francisco catcher Buster Posey also won for the fourth time.

All told, the eight first-time winners included outfielders Aaron Judge, Marcell Ozuna, Springer, first baseman Eric Hosmer, shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Jose Ramirez, catcher Gary Sanchez and pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Outfielder Justin Upton and DH Nelson Cruz rounded out the American League winners. It was Upton's third award and the second for Cruz.

The National League selections featured plenty of previous winners as first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado both won for the third time. Second baseman Daniel Murphy, shortstop Corey Seager and outfielders Charlie Blackmon and Giancarlo Stanton each won for the second time.

Selections are based on a combination of offensive stats, including batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in addition to the managers' and coaches' views of a player's overall offensive value.