ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Silverman has transitioned back into a role as team president of the Tampa Bay Rays after spending the past three years as head of the club's baseball operations.

Silverman held the title of president and primarily was involved on the administrative and business side of the franchise before taking over baseball operations when former Rays senior vice president Andrew Friedman left for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

With Silverman joining Brian Auld as presidents of the team, senior vice president and general manager Erik Neander will head baseball operations.