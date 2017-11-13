The Atlanta Braves will name Alex Anthopoulos their new general manager, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, confirming multiple reports.

Anthopoulos is expected to make final decisions on all baseball matters, though John Hart remains with the club as president of baseball operations.

Anthopoulos, who served as GM of the Blue Jays from 2009-15, is expected to be introduced Monday at the general managers' meetings in Orlando.

He will replace John Coppolella, who resigned last month amid an MLB investigation into violations in the international player market.