Aaron Judge is racking up the endorsement deals.

The New York Yankees outfielder, who is a virtual shoo-in to win the American League Rookie of the Year Award on Monday night, has signed a multiyear deal to be a national spokesperson for Pepsi. Terms were not disclosed.

"His style of play embodies fun and excitement, and that's what we're all about," said Justin Toman, senior director of sports marketing for PepsiCo. "From his amazing catches to his monstrous home runs, whether you are a Yankee fan or not, you have to watch him. How he handles himself makes him a great ambassador for our brand and company on and off the field."

After a big rookie year, Aaron Judge is pulling in endorsement deals. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Toman says their relationship with Judge will manifest itself in all forms of media with the focus being on Opening Day next year.

Judge and his larger-than-life, 6-foot-7 frame took the baseball world by storm as he hit a rookie record 52 home runs this past season. He also won the Home Run Derby. But during the year, Judge specifically told his agent Page Odle to collect all the endorsement possibilities for season's end.

He previously had deals with Under Armour and Rawlings, and the only in-season deal he did was after the All-Star break when he signed an exclusive autograph deal with Fanatics. Now the floodgates will open.

Last week, Judge was announced as the cover athlete for the video game "MLB The Show '18."

For now, Judge will be associated with regular Pepsi, Toman said, unlike the company's deal with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose PepsiCo deal also includes the Frito Lay side of the business with Tostitos.

Pepsi was the official soft drink of Major League Baseball for the past 20 years, leading up to this season, when Coca-Cola took over. Pepsi still has deals with many teams, including the Yankees.

Pepsi previously had deals with the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter and has an active relationship with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.