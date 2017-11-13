NEW YORK -- New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman considers retired player Carlos Beltran a friend, a future Hall of Famer and a highly respected baseball person. Does he consider him a candidate to be the next Yankees manager? Possibly.

Beltran, 40, told ESPN Deportes' Marly Rivera that he would be interested in interviewing for the team's managerial job. Cashman praised Beltran's attributes as a professional and mentioned that the last two Yankees' managers -- Joe Girardi and Joe Torre -- basically went from playing to the top job in the dugout.

Torre was player/manager in 1977 with the Mets before retiring as a player to manage full time. Girardi finished playing in 2003, went into broadcasting for a few years, managed the Marlins for the 2006 season, was fired and went back to TV in 2007 before getting the Yankees job in 2008.

In Cashman's mind, Beltran's lack of experience in the dugout does not sound like an immediate disqualifier.

"I am aware of his interest in managing in the future," Cashman said. "I'll leave it at that for right now."