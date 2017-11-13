Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger was named the unanimous winner of the National League Rookie of the Year award Monday, beating finalists Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Paul DeJong of the St. Louis Cardinals.St. Louis Cardinals.

The 21-year-old Bellinger broke the NL rookie record for home runs with 39 and finished second in the league behind only Giancarlo Stanton in homers. Bellinger led the Dodgers in RBIs (97) and runs (87) and supplied a left-handed bat in the heart of the order of a club that fell just one game short of winning the World Series.