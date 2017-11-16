Expert picks: Who will win the MVP?

Giancarlo Stanton is looking to cap his impressive season with the National League MVP award, but he is facing stiff competition from Paul Goldschmidt and Joey Votto. (1:00)

We asked 27 of our experts to give us their predictions for who will win baseball's four major awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP. We're finishing up with the MVP.

American League

The finalists:

Jose Altuve, 2B

Age: 27 | B-T: R/R

HT: 5-6 | WT: 164

2017 stats: .957 OPS/24 HRs/112 Runs

2017 WAR: 8.3

Consistency is one of Altuve's most reliable strengths. He put up his fourth straight 200-hit season, this latest the product of a season without any noticeable slumps -- his lowest OPS in any month was .832. He posted career highs in average, OBP and slugging, logged his sixth straight 30-steal season and led the American League in WAR.

Aaron Judge, OF

Age: 25 | B-T: R/R

HT: 6-7 | WT: 282

2017 stats: 1.049 OPS/52 HRs/114 RBIs

2017 WAR: 8.1

Having won the AL Rookie of the Year Award on Monday, Judge has a shot at joining Fred Lynn (in 1975) and Ichiro Suzuki (in 2001) as the only players to ever win both awards in the same season. Judge became just the fifth player ever to hit 50 or more home runs, score 120 runs and draw 120 walks in a season, a feat previously accomplished by Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth (four different times).

Jose Ramirez

Age: 25 | B-T: B/R

HT: 5-9 | WT: 190

2017 stats: .957 OPS/29 HRs/83 RBIs

2017 WAR: 6.9

Ramirez tied with Giancarlo Stanton for the most extra-base hits in MLB this season (with 91). Should he win, Ramirez would become the first Indian to take home the trophy since Al Rosen won it in 1953.

Expert picks: Altuve -- 26; Judge -- 1

National League

The finalists:

Paul Goldschmidt

Age: 30 | B-T: R/R

HT: 6-3 | WT: 225

2017 stats: .966 OPS/36 HRs/120 RBIs

2017 WAR: 5.8

Goldschmidt tied a career high with home runs while also producing his second season with 120 or more RBIs. Reflecting the diverse range of his contributions, he was the only first baseman with 10 or more stolen bases and 10-plus defensive runs saved in the field.

Giancarlo Stanton

Age: 28 | B-T: R/R

HT: 6-6 | WT: 249

2017 stats: 1.007 OPS/59 HRs/132 RBIs

2017 WAR: 7.6

While setting franchise records in homers, RBIs, slugging percentage and extra-base hits and leading the National League in wins above replacement, Stanton hit 30 of his league-leading 59 homers in a 48-game stretch across July and August to become just the second player to hit 30 homers in less than 50 games (the other was Barry Bonds in 47 games).

Joey Votto

Age: 34 | B-T: L/R

HT: 6-2 | WT: 220

2017 stats: 1.032/36 HRs/100 RBIs

2017 WAR: 7.5

Aiming to win his second MVP award, Votto's ability to get aboard is as remarkable in its way as Stanton's power was, as Votto led the majors in times on base, walks and OBP in 2017. If either Votto or Stanton win, they would become the first non-Cub to win an NL MVP award while playing for a losing team; a feat last achieved by Andre Dawson in 1987.

Expert picks: Stanton -- 15; Goldschmidt -- 7; Votto -- 5

Who will win the AL MVP and who should win?

I'm sticking with Altuve over Judge in both cases. Altuve's edge comes down to his performance in clutch situations. He hit .337/.400/.459 in high-leverage situations (when the game is closest) and .441/.529/.661 in "late and close" situations. Judge hit .219/.361/.500 in high-leverage and .215/.380/.380 in late and close. Altuve ranked second to Mike Trout in the AL in Win Probability Added (which factors in game situation) while Judge was 23rd. -- David Schoenfield

This might be the hardest MVP pick in decades, with two players who are basically equal by WAR (Altuve narrowly leads one of the three leading models, while Judge narrowly leads the others), who both led the league in a Triple Crown category, who both played for postseason teams, and who muddle things further by dominating with such different styles. I'd pick Altuve based on the "clutch" stats; Judge was considerably worse in "high-leverage" situations, which means he did less to help his team win games than his overall numbers suggest. Altuve will most likely win. -- Sam Miller

Who will win the NL MVP and who should win?

Stanton was the best player in a deep field of best players and probably does end up winning even though he played for a losing team. He seems like the one candidate who will finish high on everyone's ballot. -- Schoenfield

It will come down to how many voters insist that the MVP should play for a winning team. Goldschmidt meets this qualification, but otherwise trails Stanton, who led the NL (or tied for the lead) in all three leading WAR models, and came within one dinger of Babe Ruth's best season. Goldschmidt has finished twice already -- with better seasons than he had in 2017 -- and will likely finish second again. -- Miller

Who are your way-too-early picks to win next year?

Bryce Harper and Carlos Correa. Correa accumulated 6.3 WAR in just 109 games after missing time with a thumb injury. He hit .315/.391/.550 with 24 home runs -- and that was after a slow start in April in which he hit .233 with two home runs. On top of that, he lowered his strikeout rate and increased his rate of home runs on fly balls. Oh, and he just turned 23 in September. If he can increase his rate of fly balls, he could be a 40-homer shortstop who hits .300 and plays solid-average defense.

Harper may have been on his way to a second MVP Award before wrenching his knee in August, although he wasn't quite putting up the monster numbers he did in 2015. The Nationals will be big favorites again in the NL East and with Adam Eaton back from injury and a better season from Trea Turner, Harper should see many more RBI opportunities in 2018. -- Schoenfield

Mike Trout and Harper. In 2017, both were arguably at the front of the MVP races before freak midseason injuries cost them playing time. They remain two explosive superstars in their primes. -- Miller