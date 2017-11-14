The final Yankees scouting report of a high school player named Derek Jeter has hit the auction block.

The report, written by scout Dick Groch in April 1992 on the high school senior from Kalamazoo, Michigan, is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions. The initial bidding started Tuesday at $12,500.

"This could go for $40,000, $140,000 or more than $240,000," Chris Ivy of Heritage Auctions said. "It's just a one-of-kind item like when we sold Curt Schilling's bloody sock (for $92,613) or the bat shard Roger Clemens threw at Mike Piazza (for $47,800)."

There isn't an established precedent with the sale of scouting reports, as not many have come to market and certainly not with the importance of the Jeter document.

"Part of its value comes from the fact that it's obviously the Yankees report," Ivy said. "But it's also because what the scout wrote and how excited he clearly was."

In it, under the "summation and signability" section, Groch wrote "'A Yankee'! A five-tool player. Will be a ML All-Star! +5!!"

Under comments, Groch wrote "Blue Chip" and "A Yankee."

The Yankees drafted Jeter with the sixth overall pick a few months later.

Groch, who is consigning the scouting report through sports marketing company Steiner Sports, said he started following Jeter the year before.

"People tell me you signed a good player," Groch wrote in a letter to the auction house. "No. I tell them I signed a franchise."

Jeter played his entire 20-year career with the Yankees, leading the team to five World Series titles. The team retired his No. 2 last season.

The auction closes Dec. 10.