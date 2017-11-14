Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is the National League Manager of the Year.

Lovullo, in his first season with Arizona, managed the team to a 93-69 record -- 24 more wins than last season, the second-largest win increase from 2016 among all teams -- and into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

NL Manager of the Year voting Manager 1st 2nd 3rd Points Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks 18 5 6 111 Dave Roberts, Dodgers 5 8 6 55 Bud Black, Rockies 3 6 10 43 Craig Counsell, Brewers 3 4 6 33 Dusty Baker, Nationals 1 6 2 25 Joe Maddon, Cubs 1 3

Lovullo is the third manager in Diamondbacks history to win Manager of the Year, joining Kirk Gibson in 2011 and Bob Melvin in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Lovullo was the Boston Red Sox bench coach for four years before he was hired by the Diamondbacks.

Later Tuesday, Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor was named the American League Manager of the Year.

AL Manager of the Year voting Manager 1st 2nd 3rd Points Paul Molitor, Twins 18 6 4 112 Terry Francona, Indians 11 9 8 90 A.J. Hinch, Astros 1 13 12 56 Joe Girardi, Yankees 2 6 12

Molitor managed the Twins to an 85-77 record; the team won 26 more games this year than last, the biggest increase in the major leagues.

Molitor is the second person enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame as a player to later become Manager of the Year, joining Frank Robinson.