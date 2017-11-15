From living in Playoffville to big squirrel Jake Arrieta, free agency according to Scott Boras

Superagent Scott Boras is known for putting his own spin on the free agency of his clients this time of year and Wednesday's media gathering at baseball's GM meetings in Orlando, Florida, was an all-timer of quotes, even by Boras standards. Here are some of the best lines from while he held court with the media and a translation of what (we think) Boras meant by his words.

What Boras said about free-agent starter Jake Arrieta: "He's a big squirrel with lots of nuts in his trees."

What he meant (we think): Jake Arrieta is a very good pitcher who is going to have many suitors as a free agent.

***

What Boras said about teams that choose not to spend big in free agency: "This is not about the ability to pay. It's about the choice to pay. They're not living in the gated community of Playoffville."

What he meant (we think): Every team in baseball is doing well financially, so those that are not spending enough to regularly contend for playoff spots are making a decision that is hurting them on the field.

***

What Boras said about the New York Mets: "The Mets have all the materials to live in the palatial estates of Playoffville. The question is when do they begin construction?"

What he meant (we think): The Mets have the resources to pay the type of players it takes to build a contender but when will they decide to spend on those types of players?

***

What Boras said about free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer: "Eric Hosmer is Federal Express for Playoffville. He'll help get you there."

What he meant (we think): Eric Hosmer is the type of contributor contenders need to have on their rosters to make the postseason.

***

What Boras said about defensive metrics: "It's like Hos has won three out of four Gold Gloves," he said. "He's had negative defensive ratings throughout. Managers and coaches don't agree."

What he meant (we think): Eric Hosmer is a good example of the trouble with trusting defensive metrics. The metrics suggest that Hosmer isn't a great defensive first baseman, but those who watch him play regularly think he is very good.

***

What Boras said about the Cubs: "This isn't the Windy City. This is the economic hurricane in Chicago of what the Cubs have done."

What he meant (we think): The Cubs' recent success has made them a very profitable baseball team, now it's time for them to pay big bucks to keep their team together.