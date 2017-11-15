Nationals ace Max Scherzer won the Cy Young Award on Wednesday for the second straight year and third overall, beating out Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and Washington teammate Stephen Strasburg.

Scherzer led the National League with 268 strikeouts and ranked second in ERA (2.51) and fourth in wins (16).

Scherzer drew 27 of the 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The award was announced Wednesday on MLB Network.

After earning the AL honor in 2013 with Detroit, Scherzer became the sixth pitcher in 2016 to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues, taking the NL prize by a wide margin. He became the 10th pitcher with at least three Cy Youngs.

Kershaw has already won three NL Cy Youngs, and was the last pitcher to win back-to-back. He was 18-4 with a league-best 2.31 ERA and 202 strikeouts.